Truffle-Hunting Puppy Finds Hoard of Gold Coins on Very First Walk

A British couple who bought a puppy as a surprise present for their daughter are celebrating after the dog found a hoard of gold coins on its very first walk. Adam Clark and Kim Mcguire bought the Lagotto Romagnolo puppy, which they named Ollie, for their 9-year-old last month. Originally bred to retrieve game in the marshlands of the Po Delta, the dog is now mostly used in Italy to sniff out and dig up valuable truffles. Ten minutes into his first walk, at a park near Blackpool, Ollie got to work: digging up no fewer than 15 gold sovereigns, valued at about $8,000. “The treasure is one thing, but, the fact is, I’ve bought myself my very own gold hunter, and I cannot wait to take him out again,” Clark said.