Lana Del Rey Shades Kissing ‘SNL’ Troublemaker in New Song

Getting ready to welcome your little one? Better stock up quickly. President Donald Trump’s major tariffs are about to slam new mothers, CEOs warn. The price of baby gear— including car seats and strollers—has already started to climb. Amid Trump’s push for women to have more babies, his tariffs have taken a toll on parents who can’t afford the skyrocketing prices of essentials, which are already up 30 percent. Even sippy cups and high chairs will soon increase in price by hundreds of dollars. Chinese company Babylist—which makes 97 percent of strollers and 87 percent of car seats—bashed the “baby tax” for making it harder for parents to bring their newborns home safely and raise them in healthy environments. Munchkin CEO Steve Dunn also added that no infrastructure in the United States is capable of producing enough reliable baby products for American families. The rising prices come as the White House solicits ideas on how to get more women to procreate and counter the record-low birth rates. Dunn said that laying “punitive tariffs” on top of an already challenging economy “doesn’t protect the American dream—it taxes it.”
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and Frizz
Shop with ScoutedNever Scrub Again With This Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
Lana Del Rey threw shade at country star Morgan Wallen in the lyrics of her new song, 57.5. Rey, backed by a full live band and Southern-inspired stage visuals, premiered the song during her set at California’s Stagecoach country music festival on Friday night. She sang “I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success / I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west,” TMZ reported. The barb marked another public blow to Wallen’s reputation after he seemingly snubbed the cast of Saturday Night Live last month with an abrupt exit after performing on the March 29 episode of the sketch comedy show. Wallen appeared to address his abrupt exit with an Instagram post captioned, “Get me to God’s country.” The SNL cast wasted no time roasting the country singer for the stunt during the following week’s episode. Although Rey did not divulge when exactly she had her alleged kiss with Wallen, it all seemed to be behind her. Rey announced last September that she had married her alligator tour guide boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene.
President Zelensky’s office put out photos of the Ukrainian president deep in conversation with President Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday. The iconic image captures the two men sitting on a pair of chairs dwarfed by the majesty of St. Peter’s Basilica. Zelensky tweeted that they discussed the on-going war in Ukraine. It marked their first in person meeting since their disastrous confrontation in the White House earlier this year. President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom also joined the pair in conversation at one stage. It is not known exactly what was discussed, but the three European leaders hold very different views about Ukraine to President Trump, and indeed Valdimir Putin, who was not invited to the funeral. Zelensky posted afterwards: “We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”
Gayle King is not one to let harsh words online get her down. The television personality and Oprah’s BFF is focusing on the positives of her recent trip to space with Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and the rest of the Blue Origin crew. King told The Hollywood Reporter at the TIME 100 Gala Thursday night, “I’m not even focusing on backlash. What I know is that we did something that was incredible.” She continued, ”All of us feel proud and brave of what we did, and I know the difference it’s making for young women and girls and even some boys. So, I’m not focusing on negativity.” As for whether she’s eager to return to space, despite many critics decrying the trip as gluttonous, wasteful, and an example of rich women showing off, she said that while she wasn’t going back any time soon, she’s “definitely open to it.”
The Agriculture Department has scrapped a Biden-era proposal to limit salmonella in raw chicken and turkey products, saying it would be an “overwhelming burden” on small producers. Food safety experts are crying fowl over the decision—“The message they seem to be sending to consumers is: you’re on your own,” said Brian Ronholm of Consumer Reports. The policy, which had yet to come into effect, would have blocked the sale of meat contaminated with the bacteria that makes 1.3 million Americans sick each year. The National Chicken Council crowed about the cost of the measure, calling it “legally unsound,” but consumer advocates argue they just couldn’t be bothered to impose the rule. “It was just an effort they weren’t willing to make,” Sarah Sorscher from the Center for Science in the Public Interest said. The USDA insists the move will have no impact on food safety. Guess we’ll all just have to wing it.
Bruce Logan, the British-born visual effects innovator behind 2001: A Space Odyssey, has died at 78. Logan passed away on April 10 in Los Angeles after a short illness, his family has confirmed. “Before CGI ruled the screen, there were visionaries who lit the future by hand,” Logan’s daughter, Mary Grace Logan, wrote in tribute to her father on Instagram. “My dad didn’t just work on movies—he made magic. A rebel with a camera, a pioneer with a story, and my personal hero.” A self-taught animator, Logan was hired at 19 to help create the ground-breaking visuals for Stanley Kubrick’s 2001 and later played around with napalm while creating the infamous Death Star explosion in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Logan worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, served as the cinematographer for Tron, and shot cult-classics like Airplane! and Firefox. The two-time Emmy winner leaves behind a significant legacy in cinema.
President Donald Trump, while en route to Italy for Pope Francis’ funeral, seemed to be more focused on football. The president criticized NFL team owners on Truth Social for opting against drafting former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame receiver Deion Sanders, in the first round Thursday. “What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” wrote Trump, whose apparent grudge against the league goes back decades and includes several unsuccessful attempts at buying a team. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.” Sanders should be drafted “immediately,” Trump added. Sanders, who was widely projected to be a first-round pick, was still available in the second round as of publication. The 23-year-old was the Big 12 offensive player of the year last season. And clearly a favorite of the current president’s.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a “dramatic increase” in laser strikes targeting aircraft cockpits at Washington State airports. According to the agency, “Pilots landing at the airports have experienced a laser illuminating and tracking the cockpit of their aircraft” while on approach to land, especially at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Spokane International Airport. In March, the Federal Aviation Administration recorded 43 laser incidents in Washington, according to TheStreet. The FBI said it doesn’t believe the incidents in Seattle and Spokane are connected and suspects that multiple individuals are behind the laser strikes. Police on April 18 arrested a 45-year-old man near the Spokane airport after he allegedly struck a Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU) helicopter with an “intense green laser.” Lasers can distract or momentarily blind pilots during landing, endangering the crew, passengers, and citizens in the local area, the FBI said. They can also inflict eye injuries, with the FAA recording 328 incidents of pilots who suffered eye damage due to laser strikes since 2010. Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
A football player’s mom died shortly after he was drafted into the NFL. After Derrick Harmon was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the defensive tackle sped to the hospital to tell his mother, Tiffany Saine, the good news. She passed away shortly afterwards, according to Gerry Dulac, a reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Saine’s health had been struggling for several years, after she suffered a stroke in 2022 that left her paralyzed on one side. Before rushing off to the hospital, Harmon told reporters that being drafted was “a little bittersweet. My mom wasn’t with me. She’s at the hospital right now on life support.” The defensive tackle, who played for Michigan State before transferring to the University of Oregon, reportedly had to cancel some of his pre-draft visits with NFL teams in recent weeks to stay by his mother’s side. But that didn’t stop him from getting drafted as the No. 21 overall pick. Harmon said of his mother, “She worked just as hard as me to get to this moment.”
Brian Cox scoffed at the high ticket prices audiences are paying to see Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello on Broadway. According to Daily Mail, the Succession star made the comments during a talk at a London theater, where he said $1,000 a ticket is too high to see “Jake Gyllenhaal, who I hear is not particularly wonderful.” The British veteran theater and screen actor was less harsh about Washington’s performance, though he reportedly said, “I would like to direct him so you can get it right. Jake Gyllenhaal is another problem.” Cox called it a “shame” that “there’s too much money stuff involved in American theatre.” To be clear, “I’ve got nothing against Denzel Washington, good luck,” he added, without saying the same of Gyllenhaal. But “it’s the structure” of American theater “that’s not right,” he concluded.