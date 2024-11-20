Lara Trump Follows Ivanka in Hawking Her Own Clothing Line
For those worried that there just isn’t enough Trump-branded merch on the market, fear not: Lara Trump is launching her own clothing line. “The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism,” the president-elect’s daughter-in-law wrote in a promotional Instagram post Tuesday. She added that the brand will support “American workers and factories” as the clothes will be “handcrafted in the USA because I believe in bringing jobs back home and making a difference where it matters most.” Lara, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee and wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, isn’t the first family member to launch their own line of clothing. Ivanka Trump had her own namesake fashion brand, but announced in 2018 that she would be shutting it down to focus on her work in Washington as part of her father’s first administration. Lara, on the other hand, appears to be starting her fashion brand as she’s being seriously discussed as a potential replacement for Marco Rubio—who Trump has tapped as his secretary of state—in the United States Senate.
