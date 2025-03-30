Lara Trump Gets an Answer About Trump Mount Rushmore Plans

Fox News host Lara Trump was aching to know if rumors that her father-in-law could be added to Mount Rushmore were true during a Saturday night interview with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

“A lot of people wonder, will we ever see President Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore?” Trump asked during her show, My View with Lara Trump.

Burgum, who oversees all decisions related to the nation’s national parks, responded, “Well, they certainly have room for it there.”

The long-running MAGA campaign to have President Donald Trump’s visage etched into stone alongside former Presidents Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln has only intensified in the Republican leader’s second term.

Fox News pundits goaded the idea as “epic,” with MAGA Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introducing a bill to make the idea a reality just days into his second presidency.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, formerly the governor of South Dakota where the monument is located, gifted Trump a bust with his face added to Mount Rushmore in July 2020.

Noem presented Trump with the gift during his speech at a controversial Independence Day celebration at the site, which was picketed by Native American activist groups opposed to the monument’s very existence, having been erected on land sacred to the Sioux tribe.

“It’s a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today,” one activist said about the memorial, reported the Associated Press at the time.

“It’s an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people’s land, then carve the white faces of the conquerors who committed genocide,” they added.

However, despite what Burgum told Trump on Fox News, the National Park Service stated in a 2020 statement that there are no secure surfaces left on the Mount Rushmore rock face to make additions, reported South Dakota’s Argus Leader.