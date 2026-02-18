Lara Trump Gushes Over Husband’s Handsy First Pick-Up Line

Lara Trump just revealed the bizarre pickup line that secured her interest in the president’s second son.

The former Republican National Committee co-chair opened up about her first meeting with husband Eric Trump during a Wednesday appearance on New York Post columnist Miranda Devine’s Pod Force One. The encounter wasn’t exactly a rom-com moment — instead of charm, Eric, 42, got handsy.

Recalling the night they met, Lara, 43, said Eric did not use the usual line men deployed when they found out she was in culinary school. “He looked at me, and he grabbed my stomach, and said, ‘Wow, you’re too skinny for any of your food to taste good. You must be a horrible chef,’” Lara recalled.

Lara said Eric initially stood out simply because they were the two tallest people in the room—she’s 5’11”, while he towers at 6′5.″

The Fox News host and aspiring singer said that she was used to hearing predictable pickup lines at the time, usually some variation of “Hopefully we can cook together someday.” Eric’s bold and backhanded approach worked.

Rather than immediately shutting it down, Lara admitted that the bluntness immediately grabbed her attention. “I was like, ‘Oh… well, that’s different,’” she said, as Devine burst into laughter.

For Lara, apparently, an unorthodox pickup line was enough. “That was the intro—and here we are,” Lara said. “I guess it worked out.”

The couple married in 2014 and now share two children.

Lara and Eric Trump, alongside their two children, Luke and Carolina Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After recounting the moment, Lara pivoted to another relationship milestone: meeting her now in-laws, Donald and Melania Trump. That introduction, she said, was surprisingly relaxed.

Eric invited her to the U.S. Open early in their relationship, but didn’t mention his parents would be there. When they arrived, Lara suddenly found herself face-to-face with the future president and first lady.

“It became apparent that he’s a person,” she said, describing him as “nice” and “welcoming,” which helped ease her nerves.

Though not every Trump family introduction has gone that smoothly.

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump previously recalled a far more awkward beginning to her time in the Trump family. In a 2006 interview with The New York Times, she said the president introduced Vanessa and Don Jr., then introduced them again minutes later as if they’d never met.

Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump attend the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Weeks later, the two were reintroduced for a third time by a mutual friend before realizing they’d already crossed paths. Vanessa remembered blurting out the connection in a moment of recognition: “You’re the one with the ret---ed dad!”

Vanessa and Don Jr. share five children and were married from 2005 until 2018.

Elsewhere in the Trump orbit, Ivanka Trump’s love story took a far more polished route.

She met Jared Kushner at a business lunch in 2007, where the two were strategically seated next to each other by mutual connections. Reflecting on the moment in an interview with Vogue, Ivanka later joked, “The best deal we ever made!”