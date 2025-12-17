Trump ‘Happy’ With the Way Son’s Fiancée Looks

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée has won the approval of the president, her future father-in-law.

“The president is happy with the way Bettina looks, and wants his son to be satisfied in his next mate,” a political source told People about President Donald Trump’s eldest child’s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, 39.

Don Jr., 47, announced his engagement to Anderson, who is a socialite and model, on Monday night during his father’s Christmas reception at the White House.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement at a Christmas event. screen grab

“When you go down there, it’s like, you’re gonna go, and you’re trying to ask, and you’re not sure what the answer’s gonna be. It’s always a little bit rough. But she said yes, which is a big win for the end of the year,” Don Jr. said at the Christmas reception, with his father and fiancée standing behind him.

Shortly after, Anderson showed off her 8-carat emerald-cut diamond ring in an Instagram post shared by her friend, which Forbes reported was purchased by Don Jr. from the renowned Dallas jeweler Sue Gragg of Sue Gragg Precious Jewels.

Don Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, who had been married to Trump’s nemesis, California Governor Gavin Newsom, but broke off the engagement.

The president’s son was also married to Vanessa Kay Trump, 47, from 2005 to 2018, and the couple shares five children.

According to the source, Trump was at first “off-put” by his son’s third fiancée’s “eagerness to join forces with the Trumps,” but warmed up to Anderson after she “toned down” and realized she had to be “beautiful, stand still, and be subordinate to anything the Trumps do.”

The president’s son was married to Vanessa Kay Trump, 47, from 2005 to 2018. Christopher Gregory/Getty Images

Anderson and Don Jr. were first spotted together on Dec. 9, 2024, holding hands, and the next day, Trump posted that Guilfoyle, whom Don Jr. had ended his engagement to months earlier, would be named the United States Ambassador to Greece.

Don Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56. Bloomberg