Lara Trump Humiliated on Fox News Mid Trump Suck-Up

Even Fox News had enough of Lara Trump kissing up to her father-in-law.

Her own employer cut away from her glowing review of President Donald Trump’s “transparency” to go to what was supposed to be a live shot of Trump addressing a group of governors. But by the time Fox got to showing it, Trump had already kicked the media out of the room.

“People feel you know more in line with this president, and more like they can trust our federal government, where, for so long, for so many decades, it felt like there was something kind of being held back. This president saying, ‘let’s put it all out there,” Lara Trump said before she was cut off.

Anchor Dana Perino then cut in, saying, “Lara, speaking of your father-in-law, President Trump, let’s go to him now.”

Dana Perino cut into Lara's shameless kiss up. America's Newsroom/Fox News

“He’s in the State Dining Room as he has the governors there for a breakfast. I think we could have him here,” Perino continued.

As Fox cut to the breakfast, Trump’s press aides were already ushering the press out of the room.

“Lara, I don’t know what happened there. Looks like the [press] pool was in, and he said he would take some questions,” Perino said.

“And now the switch around,” fill-in anchor Bill Melugin quipped.

Cameras were already being ushered out by the time Fox cut to Trump's remarks. America's Newsroom/Fox News

“Do we still have Lara?” Perino asked. “There we do. Okay, great.”

Lara Trump, wife of Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, hosts Fox’s My View with Lara Trump on Saturday evenings.

Last year at the governor’s breakfast, Trump got into a back-and-forth spat with Maine Gov. Janet Mills as he threatened to withhold funding from the state.

This year, the governors’ breakfast was again scheduled to be open to the press, but Trump let them in for just one minute before pushing them out of the room.

“We’re going to be asking the press to leave. That way, we’re going to talk very candidly and take questions,” the president said. “Thank you very much for being here. It’s a great honor. And the media—thank you, you can leave now.”

Trump booted the press out just as quickly as he let them in. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The president’s move left CNN’s Wolf Blitzer stunned.

“I spent seven years as a White House correspondent for CNN. I don’t remember a time when the White House officially opens up a meeting like this to the news media, invites reporters, camera crews to come in, but then the president of the United States goes ahead and kicks them all out,” he remarked. “How extraordinary is this?”