Lara Trump Shades Sister-in-Law Ivanka on MAGA Podcast

Lara Trump shot a subtle dig at her sister-in-law during an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast on Tuesday.

Lara, who is married to President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric, told MAGA podcaster Katie Miller that the president’s daughter, Ivanka, sometimes intervenes when she’s not wanted.

“Who gives the most unsolicited advice?” Miller, the podcaster wife of Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser to the president, asked.

Lara, 43, laughed, replying, “Maybe Ivanka.”

Lara and Eric Trump got married in 2014. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Yeah, but I feel like she wants to help. Like, she always means so well. But, you know, it’s okay,” Lara said. “We take it all in stride. It’s all good.”

Immediately afterward, the former Republican National Committee chair let slip that her sister-in-law is much more thoughtful than she and her husband.

“Who gives the best gifts?” Miller asked.

“Ivanka,” Lara said. “God, and we are the worst. Eric and I are the absolute worst. I mean, she remembers everything. My kids’ birthdays, every single time.”

Ivanka married her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2009. Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Don’t ask me when was the last time I sent my nieces and nephews an actual birthday gift on time, because I always fail. I’m the worst,” she added.

Lara then told Miller in a classic suck-up move that her father-in-law, the President of the United States, was the most likely to call at random just to check in.

“He loves a good late-night, random call, early morning chit-chat. Yeah,” she said.

The Fox News personality is not shy about sucking up to her powerful father-in-law.

Lara is a proud sycophant to the president. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In February, even her own network was sick of her blatant brown-nosing.

Fox News cut away from her enthusiastic review of the president’s “transparency” to shoot what was supposed to be a live shot of Trump addressing a group of governors. However, Trump had already kicked out the media by the time Fox got to showing it.

“People feel you know more in line with this president, and more like they can trust our federal government, where, for so long, for so many decades, it felt like there was something kind of being held back. This president’s saying, ‘Let’s put it all out there,’” Lara said before she was cut off.

Anchor Dana Perino then cut in to transition to the shot of Trump, but had to pivot.