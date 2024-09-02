Lara Trump’s new music video for her song “Hero” with Madeline Jaymes left social media users urging the Republican National Committee Chairwoman to not quit her day job.

“If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation,” political commentator Travis Akers posted on X, formerly know as Twitter.

The duet, which “honors heroes and their bravery,” includes the highly auto-tuned RNC Chairwoman singing lyrics like “You're climbing up the ladder, and the screams get louder, you're my hero.” The music video was first posted online on Aug. 23, but it took until now for the horror to sink in among unfortunate listeners.

​​“I just played Lara Trump’s garbage and both my dogs ran in and begged me to shoot off fireworks instead,” comedian Tony Posnanski wrote on the app

Democratic political strategist Rick Wilson described the tune as like “a wild hog and a sack of rusty cans being thrown into an industrial wood chipper.”

“Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention,” another post read.

Some users shared images of Donald Trump’s bandaged ear after the assassination attempt on the former president, alluding to his ears bleeding from the sound of his daughter-in-law’s voice.

Trump, who did not post the video to her own social media, went viral for her “horrible” singing skills in Oct. 2023 after a video of her covering Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” surfaced.