Larry David Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to ‘Curb’ Co-Star Richard Lewis
‘LIKE A BROTHER’
Larry David paid heartbreaking tribute to his friend and Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Richard Lewis, likening the comic to a brother and lauding his talents. “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David said in a statement. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.” Lewis’ death was confirmed by his publicist, Jeff Abraham, on Wednesday—though it remains unclear when exactly the 76-year-old passed away. He had been battling Parkinson’s disease for some time, announcing his diagnosis publicly last spring. On Curb, Lewis played a fictionalized version of himself, and even made a surprise appearance on an episode in Season 11 after it was announced he would step away from the show to recover from surgeries to treat his Parkinson’s. Lewis also starred in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Daddy Dearest, and 7th Heaven, and was a successful standup comic.