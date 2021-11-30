Trey Songz Named in Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation
Las Vegas police are investigating an alleged sexual assault incident that is said to involve R&B singer Trey Songz, authorities said Tuesday. A report was made to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. The singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, “is cooperating with the investigation,” the spokesperson added, declining to provide details beyond that no arrests have been made.
The singer has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past. Last year, he denied an allegation made by a woman who said he held her in a hotel room and urinated on her without her consent. A $10 million lawsuit was also filed against the singer in 2020 by an unnamed plaintiff, who had alleged that he “placed his hand under her dress” and attempted to penetrate her in a Miami nightclub. The case was settled in April this year. In 2017, actress Keke Palmer alleged Neverson used “sexual intimidation” to force her to appear in one of his music videos. “Babygirl buggin,” Neverson wrote on Twitter of the allegation.