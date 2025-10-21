Late-Night Show Breaks Records Despite Trump’s War on TV

The Daily Show had a great third quarter, despite—or maybe because of—the Trump administration’s criticism and threats toward late-night television hosts.

The Comedy Central show, according to Nielsen data, had its highest-rated quarter since the beginning of 2021, with a 0.45 rating among viewers aged 18 to 49. It also had its highest share—3.22—in a decade.

The Daily Show set a record on social media as well, acquiring 1.7 billion views in the third quarter—up 26 percent from this time last year, according to a Paramount press release. In all, 3.2 billion minutes of content were watched—an increase of 20 percent.

Part of The Daily Show’s performance from July through September may have to do with the fallout from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel being temporarily pulled from the air amid a threat against ABC’s parent company, Disney, by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr.

The Daily Show just marked its highest rated quarter since early 2021. Matt Wilson/Comedy Central’s The Daily Show

Kimmel, whose comments about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk spurred grievances from the right, ultimately returned to the air the following week, drawing large ratings himself. But before then, Jon Stewart took the helm at The Daily Show to satirically rebrand it as the “all-new government-approved Daily Show."

“If you felt a little off these past couple of days, it’s probably because our great father has not been home,” Stewart said on the Sept. 18 show, as Trump was overseas.

“For father has been gracing England with his legendary warmth and radiance, gazed upon him with a gait even more majestic than that of the royal horses that pranced before him. He wowed the English with charm, intelligence, and an undeniable sexual charisma that filled their air like a pheromone-packed London fog.”

Another segment around that time that drew interest was host Desi Lydic responding to Attorney General Pam Bondi pledging to “target” people who partake in “hate speech” after Kirk’s killing.

“First of all, you would think that the attorney general would know that hate speech is protected by the First Amendment," Lydic responded. “Even if you’re not a big reader, it is the first one. You have to read it to get to the one you like.”

Trump has pushed for the end of several late night hosts’ time on air. In addition to criticisms of Kimmel going back years, Trump has fumed about CBS’ Stephen Colbert—whose show has been set to end next May—and NBC’s Seth Meyers.