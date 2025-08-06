Laura Loomer Claims Bill Maher Killed Her Chance at WH Job

Right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer believes her Trump White House ambitions were dashed—not by her various inflammatory comments, but instead by HBO’s Bill Maher.

Loomer sat down for her deposition in her $150 million defamation lawsuit against the HBO comedian, in which she accused the Real Time host of making a “malicious” claim last year that Loomer slept with Donald Trump.

Maher speculated last year whether Loomer was in an “arranged marriage” with Trump to tip the election.

“We did an editorial here a few years ago ... it was basically, who’s Trump f---ing? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer,” Maher added.

In the deposition with an HBO lawyer, a copy of which was obtained by Puck before a Florida judge sealed it, Loomer accused Maher of starting a “media frenzy” about a Trump romance that nixed her access to Trump’s campaign plane.

Before that, Loomer said she had visited Mar-a-Lago “20, 30 times” and maintained nearly unfettered access to Trump.

But Maher’s comments were the final nail in the coffin, she claimed, after Trump instructed aides in April 2023—including campaign manager and now White House chief of staff Susie Wiles—to hire her before they ultimately passed on giving her a position after Trump’s wishes leaked to The New York Times.

Bill Maher's comments last year about a potential Trump-Loomer romance prompted Loomer to sue him for $150 million. Noam Galai/Noam Galai/Getty

HBO’s attorneys were skeptical of Loomer’s claim, quizzing her on whether Maher’s comments could have reasonably rung true to people.

“Other than Bill Maher, can you name a single human being on all of Planet Earth that believes what Bill Maher said?” asked Davis Wright Tremaine attorney Kate Bolger, according to Puck.

“It’s up for interpretation,” Loomer responded.

Loomer and HBO did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Bolger then tried to illustrate, through her questioning, how Loomer’s history of Islamophobic and incendiary remarks may have contributed to losing a White House position. She referenced Loomer’s attacks on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s policies regarding trans people and bathrooms and her avowed hatred of MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Laura Loomer used to have access to Trump's campaign plane prior to Maher's comments, she claimed. Julia Beverly/Getty

“She’s very jealous of me,” Loomer said, according to Puck. “Trump’s staff told me that they can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

But the line of questioning appeared to strike a nerve with the 32-year-old Loomer, who then accused Bolger of being a “Democratic lawyer who represents fake news media.” Bolger’s firm represented Disney and ABC News in Trump’s lawsuit over a George Stephanopoulos interview, which it settled in December for $16 million.

Loomer’s impact since Trump re-entered the White House earlier this year has been profound, even as it’s rankled White House staffers.

She managed to persuade Trump to have scores of National Security Council members fired earlier this year, and she has still managed to keep Trump’s ear with repeated visits to the White House.

One thing Loomer does not possess: a White House job, or a White House press pass.