MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has changed her tune after rebuking President Donald Trump for accepting a $400 million jumbo jet from Qatar.

Rumors swirled of an intensifying MAGA civil war when Loomer accused Trump of accepting the jet from “jihadists in suits” on May 11. However, Loomer told the Daily Mail that her “special relationship” with the president is now back where it needs to be.

The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same… https://t.co/V4kzJpCsRk pic.twitter.com/HqVztPfZZ3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 11, 2025

According to Loomer, a talk with Trump about the luxurious “palace in the sky”—which he will use as his new Air Force One before it transfers to his presidential library foundation—brought her back down to earth.

“I did have a conversation with the President, and I now realize that I shouldn’t have jumped to conclusions,” she said.

The gift of the luxury aircraft has sparked concerns about what Qatar may want in return.

Boeing reveals the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet—a version of which Qatar gifted Trump—to thousands of employees and guests. Anthony Bolante/REUTERS

Although Loomer does not work for Trump in an official capacity, she has reportedly wielded influence over his administration, playing an integral role in former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz’s firing, among other administrative decisions.

“I do my own thing, but I’m not turning against the President,” Loomer told the Mail. “I get along very well with him.”

Loomer hasn’t spared other members of Trump’s inner circle from her ridicule, dissing Trump’s surgeon general nominee, Casey Means, as a “woman who literally talks to trees,” Reuters reported. She also called Attorney General Pam Bondi a liar over her Jeffrey Epstein file flubs.

Laura Loomer apologized to Trump for "jumping to conclusions." Stephanie Keith/Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Yet Loomer dismissed allegations of a fracture between her and Trump as “fake news.”

She said, “I love Trump. He’s my favorite person. I fully support him,” adding, “I know that he is not going to do anything that’s going to jeopardize our national security.”

Loomer said she apologized to Trump for “giving the press more ammunition to attack him. I regret any kind of division that my public criticism caused.”

She added, “The President has been very good to me. He’s been a loyal friend. I do feel a bit guilty about it.”

Loomer, the host of the twice-weekly Loomer Unleashed podcast, has two failed congressional bids under her belt. Although she has not ruled out another run at politics, Loomer said rumors around her potentially running for president are not true.

Trump supporters Siggy Flicker and far-right activist Laura Loomer (second from right) at a rally for President Donald Trump. Loomer has told the president she does not want to run for president. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Loomer claimed she had a private meeting with Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in March 2023, where Trump took the temperature on whether she would be interested in running for the highest office.

“He asked me if I wanted to run again and presented several districts to me that he thought I could win with his support,” she said. “I said, ‘No.’ I told him I was more focused on seeing him get back into the White House and getting our country back on track.”