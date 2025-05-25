Politics

Laura Loomer Does U-Turn After Blasting Trump’s $400M Plane Grift

CLEARED FOR LANDING

The MAGA loyalist had criticized the president for accepting a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Laura Loomer, far-right activist, speaks with anti-Trump demonstrators near the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, as former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has changed her tune after rebuking President Donald Trump for accepting a $400 million jumbo jet from Qatar.

Rumors swirled of an intensifying MAGA civil war when Loomer accused Trump of accepting the jet from “jihadists in suits” on May 11. However, Loomer told the Daily Mail that her “special relationship” with the president is now back where it needs to be.

According to Loomer, a talk with Trump about the luxurious “palace in the sky”—which he will use as his new Air Force One before it transfers to his presidential library foundation—brought her back down to earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did have a conversation with the President, and I now realize that I shouldn’t have jumped to conclusions,” she said.

The gift of the luxury aircraft has sparked concerns about what Qatar may want in return.

Boeing raises a curtain to unveil the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011. Boeing vice president and general manager of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes airplane program Pat Shanahan is pictured on the jumbo screen in the upper right as he officiated the ceremony. Boeing Co rolled out the new jumbo jet on Sunday, hoping to relive the glamor surrounding the birth of the 747 over 40 years ago and use it to boost slow sales. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Boeing reveals the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet—a version of which Qatar gifted Trump—to thousands of employees and guests. Anthony Bolante/REUTERS

Although Loomer does not work for Trump in an official capacity, she has reportedly wielded influence over his administration, playing an integral role in former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz’s firing, among other administrative decisions.

“I do my own thing, but I’m not turning against the President,” Loomer told the Mail. “I get along very well with him.”

Loomer hasn’t spared other members of Trump’s inner circle from her ridicule, dissing Trump’s surgeon general nominee, Casey Means, as a “woman who literally talks to trees,” Reuters reported. She also called Attorney General Pam Bondi a liar over her Jeffrey Epstein file flubs.

Laura Loomer, a right wing pundit and supporter of President Donald Trump wears a shirt that says "DONALD TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG!"
Laura Loomer apologized to Trump for "jumping to conclusions." Stephanie Keith/Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Yet Loomer dismissed allegations of a fracture between her and Trump as “fake news.”

She said, “I love Trump. He’s my favorite person. I fully support him,” adding, “I know that he is not going to do anything that’s going to jeopardize our national security.”

Trump Claps Back at Pushback to Qatar Jet Deal‘WORLD CLASS LOSERS’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Donald Trump

Loomer said she apologized to Trump for “giving the press more ammunition to attack him. I regret any kind of division that my public criticism caused.”

She added, “The President has been very good to me. He’s been a loyal friend. I do feel a bit guilty about it.”

Loomer, the host of the twice-weekly Loomer Unleashed podcast, has two failed congressional bids under her belt. Although she has not ruled out another run at politics, Loomer said rumors around her potentially running for president are not true.

Trump supporters Siggy Flicker and far-right activist Laura Loomer (second from right) listen as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Coastal Carolina University on February 10, 2024 in Conway, South Carolina.
Trump supporters Siggy Flicker and far-right activist Laura Loomer (second from right) at a rally for President Donald Trump. Loomer has told the president she does not want to run for president. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Loomer claimed she had a private meeting with Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in March 2023, where Trump took the temperature on whether she would be interested in running for the highest office.

“He asked me if I wanted to run again and presented several districts to me that he thought I could win with his support,” she said. “I said, ‘No.’ I told him I was more focused on seeing him get back into the White House and getting our country back on track.”

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Shares Dark Prediction for How the Trump Story Ends
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsTrump Demands Harvard Students’ Info: ‘We Want Those Names’
Corbin Bolies
MediaFox News Host Apologizes to ‘Entire World’ for Cable News Chaos
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Hijacks West Point Graduation to Rant About ‘Drag Shows’
Liam Archacki
RoyalistKing Charles’ 20-Hour Trip to Canada Isn’t Normal
Tom Sykes