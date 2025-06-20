Laura Loomer Erupts With Expletive-Filled Tucker Carlson Meltdown

MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has unleashed on right-wing host Tucker Carlson in a wild social media tirade.

Loomer has filled her X account with venom aimed at the conservative figures she believes have betrayed Donald Trump over his Middle East backflip.

This week, the MAGA camp has fractured with key figures including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Steve Bannon and Candace Owen speaking out as the president threatens potential military action against Iran. ADVERTISEMENT

Political activist Laura Loomer is busy taking down conservative voices online. John Lamparski/Getty Images

However, Loomer has remained loyal to the president and has been busy savaging conservative figures who have stepped out of line. She saved her most creative insults for Tucker Carlson.

When an account with under 2500 followers posted “Tell Tucker you’re sorry,” Loomer took the opportunity to directly attack the former Fox News host.

Tagging Carlson by name on X, her ‘apology’ read, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I don’t have the opportunity today to tell you to f--k off to your face and call you out for letting your mouth serve as a c--k warmer for Arabs. I’m sorry I can’t say F--k You to your face for the way you undermine President Trump.”

Laura Loomer has used a spicy insult against Tucker Carlson. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In another post to Carlson, Loomer wrote, “The Muslim Brotherhood, HAMAS, and foreign lobbyists are now all defending Tucker Carlson and Iran. I won. You can tell a lot about a man by the people who come to his defense and the company he keeps.”

Carlson has made no reply to Loomer on his X account.

Loomer also took another broad swipe at her fellow right-wing voices, posting, “I wish I didn’t have the displeasure of having to meet most of the people I have met in conservative media over the last 10 years.”

She added that they were “literally the worst people you’ll ever meet in your life.”

The activist had not finished, adding, “I genuinely cannot stand most of the people I have had to interact with in this right wing media ecosystem the last 10 years. I can’t stand them. And I do not care about them.”

Also included in her Thursday targets were disgraced Republican Matt Gaetz after he posted, “If Israel is a Democracy when do all the Arabs who live there get to vote?” Loomer hit back at Gaetz, “Seems like a lot of people who want to bash Israel don’t know much about Israel.”

Loomer also attacked fellow conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Owens called Loomer’s tirade “boring” and noted, “I’m not worshipping Netanyahu and AIPAC, even if Trump commands it. Hope this helps.”

In a lengthy reply, Loomer called Owens “a very dishonest person.”

She said, “You got married at a Trump property and utilized the Trump family to build your brand and then you married into extreme wealth and now you spend your days attacking President Trump and blaming everything on Israel. It’s intellectually lazy.”

Tucker Carlson During Ted Cruz Interview. screen grab

She finished her post noting, “We all know you don’t like Trump anymore. But, he doesn’t owe you anything. He did a lot for you and you threw it in his face. Hope this helps.”

Loomer did have one fan on social media, with Roseanne Barr reposting one of her messages and noting it was “The only tweet that matters.”

Carlson first posted about the Middle East conflict on June 13. “Who are the warmongers?,” the host said. “They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct U.S. military involvement in a war with Iran.”