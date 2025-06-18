Laura Loomer Says MAGA Crowd Has Turned on Her With Antisemitic Slur

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has slammed “fake” MAGA supporters in a series of posts on X claiming her conservative critics are using an antisemitic slur against her.

Loomer, who labels herself a “feisty Jewess” on her X account, has been targeting critics of Trump in right-wing circles in previous days surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict.

She claimed on X on Tuesday that since, she had never been called the slur more times in one day. ADVERTISEMENT

“But I’ll take the abuse if it means standing up for President Trump,“ Loomer wrote. ”It’s just a word."

The Daily Beast has chosen to not repeat the term.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has lashed out after MAGA abuse. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

Loomer’s X tirade included pot shots at her supposed allies in conservative media as they took sides over Trump’s stance on the Israel-Iran conflict.

“I’ve learned it’s best to keep everyone at arm’s length,” the host of the podcast, Loomer Unleashed, said.

Loomer, who has over 1.7 million followers on X, commanded her followers to “take screenshots of every single right winger who is s--t talking Trump right now” on Monday.

In a separate post on Tuesday, Loomer attacked those who had called for Trump to be impeached over his actions on Iran and questioning their financial motivations.

“When you get to meet a lot of these people up close in person, you realize how insufferable and fake so many of them are,” Loomer wrote.

“I don’t actually think most of them like Trump or care about Trump. It’s a way to be financially secure for many of these `influencers’. We saw it during the primary and now you see it again,” Loomer said.

The activist said she refused to “get too invested” in the MAGA-for-money crowd, predicted a MAGA civil war to come as Republicans turn on each other.

“It’s why I don’t use the word ‘friend’,” Loomer said. “These people are acquaintances. That’s it.”

Trump’s campaign pledge included a promise to not involve the U.S. in overseas wars. He has now called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” on Truth Social, claiming, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

Loomer posted on X, “The reality is, there’s only 3.5 more years of Trump so all of the people who made money off Trump are now trying to pivot into Islamist circles to make money by siding with people who chant Death to America.”

She continued, “A lot of people are looking for their next job security. That’s why they are pretending like they never knew Trump has always been against Iran having a Nuke.”

Loomer also predicted more dissent in the MAGA camp to come, claiming, “Lots of Trump’s own cabinet members will turn on each other in 2028 when they run for President. Some will run as Democrats too. That’s what happens when you put Democrats in the admin.”

Laura Loomer has taken pot shots at conservative media who are attacking Donald Trump. ALYSSA POINTER/REUTERS