Trump Whisperer Floats Wild Theory About McConnell Home Renovations

A right-wing activist with close ties to the president said she would not be shocked if Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office soon announced that the 84-year-old lawmaker had “peacefully passed away in his sleep.”

The bombshell claim from online influencer Laura Loomer, 33, came as attention turned to the timing of renovations at McConnell’s Washington, D.C., home, which were underway nearly four weeks after the Kentucky Republican suffered a reported heart attack and disappeared from public view.

Loomer sparked fresh speculation on X on Saturday, claiming that renovations at McConnell’s home looked like a “massive coverup” and questioning the timing of the work while the senator was hospitalized.

The right-wing activist is close to the Trump administration. @LauraLoomer/ X

“Who the hell renovates their floors when they are in the hospital on life support?” she asked, adding: “Why would someone who suffered cardiac arrest at 84 years old renovate their floors?”

The conservative activist, who has close ties to senior figures in the Trump administration, described the situation as “very dark and twisted” and said she would not be surprised if a statement announcing McConnell had died “comes out this week.”

“Then they will say, ‘we didn’t lie. We did speak to him…' and nobody will be able to say anything," Loomer wrote on X.

On Monday, Loomer claimed a “high level source close to the White House” told her McConnell was “brain dead” and would not return to Congress.

Mitch McConnell's health remains a mystery. Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS

The claim came weeks after emergency responders were called to McConnell’s home on June 14, where emergency dispatch described him as unconscious and first responders reportedly performed CPR. McConnell’s office and his wife have since offered little information beyond saying he was recovering in the hospital.

Amid growing interest in McConnell’s health, media crews have gathered outside his home, where a TMZ producer spotted a man on Friday carrying carpet samples and flooring materials. After speaking with the man, the producer reported that tiles also appeared to be under consideration, suggesting renovations were underway.

Former McConnell aide Scott Jennings, 48, hit back at growing speculation over the senator’s health during a CNN appearance Thursday, insisting McConnell was preparing to return to work and rejecting claims that he was “dead or a vegetable.”

Jennings said the senator had been “meeting with some of his staff late this afternoon about a few issues going on over at the Senate.”

Yet, questions over McConnell’s health have persisted, with neighbors telling the Daily Mail that the senator appeared unwell even before his hospitalization. One neighbor recalled seeing him slumped in a wheelchair, “pale, with a blank stare, and his mouth hanging open.”

Adding to the speculation surrounding the senator’s health, his wife of 30 years, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, 73, did not immediately return to his side after he was taken from his home by ambulance. Instead, she was photographed meeting with China’s Vice President Han Zheng just three days later.

Questions then emerged over whether Chao was stepping in to handle her husband’s responsibilities while he remained hospitalized.

Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao. SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Chao had avoided addressing the speculation until this week, when a spokesperson said she was on a “long-planned trip in China” and that the senator’s condition “did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S.”

Loomer’s Saturday claim came on the same day Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, 71, died “from a brief and sudden illness."

The far-right activist, dubbed “Trump’s loyalty enforcer” by administration insiders, has previously flown on Trump’s campaign jet and has touted her access to the president and members of his inner circle—fueling speculation that she may have sources with knowledge of McConnell’s health beyond what has been publicly shared by his office.