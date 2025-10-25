Laura Loomer Rages at White Nationalist Nick Fuentes: ‘Own Worst Enemy’

MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer is embroiled in yet another online spat—this time with far-right extremist Nick Fuentes, after he called her out for using antisemitic conspiracy tropes.

On X, the pair went back and forth for hours on Friday, trading insults over who gets to claim credit for influencing the Republican party’s lurch to the right.

“Just shut the f--- up. You are your own worst enemy and you should start to internalize that,” Loomer told Fuentes.

“You are resentful and jealous and nobody can take credit for my own tenacity and drive aside from myself.”

Nick,



You told people to not vote for Trump, and then you complain nonstop that you have no influence.



You used your group to run billboards against Trump during the 2024 election in swing states and you said we would be better off if Kamala were in office.



What stories are… https://t.co/sXmnBLyXcA pic.twitter.com/DSvDWyuZJP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 24, 2025

Fuentes, a far-right extremist and self-proclaimed “incel,” has been the host of his livesteamed “America First” show since 2017 and has a growing influence amongst conservatives.

Fuentes, 27, ignited the online argument by lamenting that Loomer, 32, has more influence within the Trump administration than those the white nationalist considers to be “authentic” Americans.

“Why would you have access when all you do is attack President Trump?” Loomer wrote in reply. She shared a video taken from Fuentes’ July show in which he derided Trump as “a scam artist” for failing to release the Epstein files.

“Nobody is reading any of that because you are a mentally ill lunatic and your opinion is irrelevant,” Fuentes shot back.

Laura Loomer on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

“Obviously not irrelevant since you’re b---hing about my influence,” Loomer responded, claiming that her well-known influence over Trump administration policy is the result of her “hard work” which others on the right resent.

“You, Tucker, Candace and MTG are all the same,” Loomer claimed, while dragging fellow right-wing political commentators and politicians into the fray.

Obviously not irrelevant since you’re bitching about my influence. 😅



“Mentally ill” aka I work harder than you.



You, Tucker, Candace and MTG are all the same.



You are such a resentful person. You don’t work. You just resent people who do put in the work. Cry more. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 24, 2025

Loomer, a former Infowars employee, has been described as one of the most feared people in Washington thanks to her influence amongst MAGA Republicans and her long-term loyalty to Trump. Her opinions are thought to have caused the firings of 16 administration officials.

That said, Loomer recently stated she would not be voting in 2026 following the confusion over the gifting of American military space to the Qatari military.

Fuentes, for his part, has nearly a million followers on X and draws an estimated 500,000 to his broadcasts. He has been described as an antisemite and been linked to Neo-Nazis, but was invited to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with Trump in 2022.

Despite their grievances, the pair appear in footage together, clinking glasses and toasting ”the hostile takeover of the Republican Party" at a function in 2022. Loomer later downplayed the interaction as a pleasantry.

Here’s Trump ally Laura Loomer with neo-N*zi Nick Fuentes toasting to “The hostile takeover of the Republican Party.”pic.twitter.com/cKgLKHkJ4K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 13, 2024

“He’s an ingrate,” Loomer continued in the online clash. “And then he accused me of being an Israeli spy and that crossed the line.”