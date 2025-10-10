Trump’s Biggest Ally Turns on Him Over Shocking Move

Far-right influencer and informal Trump advisor Laura Loomer fired intense, damning criticism of the Trump administration for gifting Qatar an Air Force base in Idaho Friday afternoon.

“Does this mean the call to prayer will be broadcasted in Idaho 5 times a day?” she asked sarcastically on X.

“Do we need to pay for the Arabic lessons, or will those be funded by the Emir? PS: Do we need to Chop our c---s off too to appease Mohammed while we walk around in black trash bags? Asking for the women of America!”

Loomer has long been one of Trump's most ardent supporters and defenders, but Trump gifting Qatar an air force base on American soil has proved a bridge too far for her. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The administration’s stunning gift to Qatar of an Air Force base on Idaho soil looked to many like textbook quid pro quo. Qatar gifted Trump, 79, a Boeing 747 months ago. In April, the Trump Organization bought a golf course on Qatari soil.

While most onlookers have slammed the air base gift on corruption grounds, Loomer, 32, expressed anger that Trump had gifted American land to “funders of Islamic terrorism.”

“If the GOP continues to Islamify our country and continues to allow funders of Islamic terrorism from Qatar to come into our country when they have a documented history of funding Islamic terror, I am not voting in 2026 and won’t be able to encourage others to vote either,” she posted on X.

“If the GOP is going to allow Muslims to have military bases on US soil when they know these Qataris are funding HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood, then voting in 2026 is a waste of time.”

Qatar has indeed given billions of dollars’ worth financial support to Hamas, according to Deutsche Welle. In 2017, during his first term, Trump said Qatar “funds Islamic terrorism,” though apparently his view of the country has improved.

Speaking to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the Pentagon Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “It’s just another example of our partnership, and I hope you know, your Excellency, that you can count on us.”