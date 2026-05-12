Trump’s MAGA Queen Spills on Who He Has Frozen Out

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer claims the president has permanently frozen out some of his most prominent former allies.

Conspiracy theorist Loomer wrote on her Substack Tuesday morning that, during a recent phone call with the president, he dished that Tucker Carlson is “done” and Candace Owens is “totally crazy and unhinged.”

“Candace is in the fast lane to losing it all like Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson continues to deny his own words,” Loomer, 32, wrote in her newsletter, The Loomer Rumor. “President Trump is right. They’re done!”

Laura Loomer enjoys a special relationship with Trump. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

The White House did not respond to a request for confirmation of the call.

Loomer, however, has been dubbed the “Trump whisperer” and has long enjoyed unusual access to the president despite holding no formal role in his administration.

The failed congressional candidate has also wielded an outsized degree of influence over Trump. Last April, for example, the president fired several members of his National Security Council following an Oval Office meeting where Loomer reportedly urged him to do so.

At the same time, Loomer, a known Islamophobe, has loudly butted heads with Owens, another prominent MAGA influencer, as well as former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson. The two former Trump allies have increasingly clashed with the president over his war on Iran and other flashpoints, including his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Trump himself has joined the pile-on. In a statement to the Daily Beast, Owens pointed to the president’s very public attacks against her on Truth Social in recent weeks.

“This isn’t a ‘Loomer rumor’ LOL. Trump literally posted this onto his Truth Social about four times,” Owens said. “You don’t need special insider access to read his Truth Social feed.”

Perhaps the most notable example was when the president unleashed a lengthy tirade against several prominent right-wing figures—including Carlson and Owens—on Truth Social last month.

Candace Owens/X

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon—Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” Trump began his post on April 9.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” he continued, referring to them as “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS.”

The president went on to decry “Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same—Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!” The president was referencing Carlson’s firing from the network in 2023, which occurred in large part because of his support of Trump’s debunked election fraud claims. Representatives for Carlson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tucker Carlson and Trump have had a long, close relationship that is now on the rocks. Carlos Barria/Reuters

He then turned to Owens, referring to her as “‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man.”

“She is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit,” Trump went on, referring to the lawsuit French President Emmanuel Macron, 47, and his wife Brigitte, 72, filed against Owens over her repeated claims that the French first lady is a trans woman.

“Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!” he raged, despite mocking his French counterpart’s wife in a rambling White House address a week earlier.

Owens was once a key member of the Turning Point USA, the MAGA youth organization co-founded by Kirk. Jabin Botsford/Getty Images

Such attacks have done little to quiet the MAGA rebels, who have continued denouncing the Trump administration. Carlson, for his part, has at least made some effort not to permanently torch his relationship with the president.

“It’s absolutely not personal. And that’s part of what I hope to convey by always adding the caveat I like Trump, because it’s not personal,” Carlson told The New York Times earlier this month. At the same time, he has also openly wondered whether Trump was “the Antichrist” on his own show.

The MAGA rebels aren’t the only ones the president’s iced out this year. Trump is reportedly leaving top adviser Stephen Miller in the cold after his disastrous direction of immigration enforcement earlier this year.