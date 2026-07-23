Lauren Boebert Admits to Cosmetic Enhancement in Awkward Reveal

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert has revealed she is suffering a temporary cosmetic glitch in her smooth Mar-a-Lago face.

During an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, Boebert, 39, made the admission after she raised the issue of “a whole bunch of men trying to muscle me” into convincing her to vote for the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill.

During her comments, she went off track, and confirmed to the outlet that she has Botox injections, but also confessed she was having an uneven reaction.

“I don’t want to be on camera this week, and I’ve been on camera more than any other week,” Boebert told TMZ.

Lauren Boebert points out her Botox use to TMZ. TMZ

Pointing to the left side of her face, she said, “I am talking out of the side of my mouth like a damn politician, ‘cause my Botox hasn’t caught up on this side. Maybe in two days, this side will catch up to the other side, but here we are.”

New: Lauren Boebert says she missed the NDAA vote after GOP staffers apparently lied to her during negotiations.



She also says she’s recovering from Botox she got a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/ocrleTnyrl — Jacob Wasserman (@jacob_wass) July 23, 2026

Botox injections usually begin working one to three days after treatment, according to the Mayo clinic, though it can take a week or more to see full results. A crooked smile is one of the possible side effects.

Boebert told the Daily Beast, “A couple more days and all will be settled.”

Boebert previously admitted to using the popular cosmetic injection in 2024 during a livestream on Rumble.

“I’m a fan of Botox,” Boebert said, before sharing a story that students had confused her to 84-year-old Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Lauren Boebert walks down the House at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I hear them go, `Hey, that’s Nancy Pelosi’,” Boebert said... “They’re looking around. It’s me. Like, Oh, Lord, oh, Lord, I need some Botox. I don’t think I’ve ever been so insulted in my life.”

Boebert became a grandmother at 36 when her oldest son, Tyler, became a parent at 18.

While trying to remain off-camera on Wednesday, Boebert also shared her wild conspiracy theory about the moon landing.

This week marks the 57th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969, where astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the lunar surface.

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert has her doubts about man walking on the moon. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Some conspiracy theorists believe the moon landing was a hoax filmed in a TV studio, despite the claims being debunked.

“I think it was done in an Amazon warehouse,” she told MeidasTouch on Wednesday. “Oh, they didn’t have those then... a different warehouse.”

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, with its first warehouse in Seattle opening three years later.

When asked to clarify that she was not convinced there was a U.S. mission to the moon she replied, “I’m not convinced of half the things government tells us. Have a great day.”

PabloReports: The fellas at MeidasTouch want to know where you’re at on the moon landing. The anniversary was yesterday.



Boebert: I don’t know. I think it was done in an Amazon warehouse… Oh, they didn’t have those then—a different warehouse. pic.twitter.com/J75AqQ6dah — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2026

Boebert has form for weighing in on objects in space including unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) and unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

In May, when President Donald Trump released the UFO files, Boebert declared that aliens from outer space are actually “fallen angels,” like Satan.

Neil Armstrong next to the Lunar Module "Eagle" on the moon July 20, 1969. Ho New/Reuters

She said any intelligent life found from other planets are hellfire demons.

It’s “always been something in my mind to say, ‘Well, how can we be the only ones?’ Like, God’s not going to stop creating just with us,” she said in a video recorded in a car and first reported by Right Wing Watch.

Last year, as part of her re-election campaign, Boebert told potential donors she plans to tell “the truth about UFOs.”

“For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy,” Boebert said.

“Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we’re too NAIVE to handle the facts.”

She continued: “They tell us we’re crazy like we can’t see these things flying through the air with our own eyes.”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert has theories on UFOs. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS