Boebert Takes SOTU Tumble and Drags MAGA Rep Down With Her

Lauren Boebert lost her balance while standing on a chair after Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, dragging down fellow congresswoman Claudia Tenney in the process.

Boebert, 39, was on the chair to get a better view of Trump’s departure from the House floor after he delivered a record-setting 108-minute address. As she lost her footing while trying to get down, Boebert grabbed onto Tenney’s back. The New York Republican, 65, went down with her, photographs show.

Boebert grabs onto New York Rep. Claudia Tenney as she falls off of the seat she was standing in to watch Trump leave the Capitol after his State of the Union address. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Boebert and Tenney laughed about the mishap afterward. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The two laughed about it moments later.

Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pair weren’t the only Republicans who suffered a bit of embarrassment after the president’s address.

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden, 56, was seen trying and failing to get Trump’s attention as he made his way down the aisle, shaking hands with other lawmakers.

Van Orden, a vocal Trump supporter, had his phone in his left hand and appeared to tap Trump’s side with it while the president was looking the other way. Van Orden then touched Trump’s arm, but that effort was also fruitless. The congressman then trailed Trump for a few steps before giving up, turning around, and walking off.

Another congressman next to Van Orden, Virginia Rep. John McGuire, also seemed to have lost out on a presidential handshake.

Boebert, Tenney, McGuire, and Van Orden all gushed over Trump’s first official State of the Union address of his second term. To Boebert, it was “fantastic," while Tenney said Trump showed “real leadership.” McGuire called the speech “incredible.“ Van Orden opted for an unusual phrase.