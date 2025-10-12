MAGA Goon Declares Nobel Peace Prize Doesn’t Deserve Trump

Congressman Derrick Van Orden vented his deep disappointment at Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize snub with a passionate rant against the institution itself.

This year’s laureate was announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado granted the honor despite Trump’s increasingly bold and public lobbying for the prize.

Speaking on Newsmax’s Conversations with Nancy Brinker on Sunday, Van Orden raged at the injustice to stand-in host Ed Henry, saying that the committee just couldn’t handle a “strong, America-first leader.”

Congressman Van Orden couldn't hide his disbelief that Donald Trump wasn't been announced the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Newsmax TV

Speaking of Trump’s efforts in the Middle East, Henry prompted: “Your thoughts, by the way, I can’t resist when you mentioned the Nobel committee.”

Suggesting that a higher power might give Trump a far more heavenly prize, he added: “I think it was in Basrah, Huckabee, our ambassador in Israel who said ‘Look, the ultimate judge is gonna be God, not, you know, some committee in in Europe.’”

The Newsmax host continued: “And, frankly, sir, if, you know, if this president can end the war in Ukraine, which President Zelensky seems optimistic about today, there’s no stopping—whether the Nobel committee wants to recognize it or not, right. The world knows, don’t they congressman?”

The Republican suggested the Trump wasn't in the right 'circles' and so was overlooked despite 'having done more for world peace' than other US presidents. Newsmax TV

Agreeing that the world thought of the president as the ultimate force for peace even if the Nobel committee didn’t, Van Orden stated: “Well they sure do. And listen, at this point the Nobel Peace Prize does not deserve Donald J. Trump.”

He then lamented: “I mean it’s just—it’s shocking and so in your face. I mean, this guy has done more for world peace in nine months any president in the history of the United States. Period. And it should be recognized.

“But unfortunately he’s not a globalist, and he’s not some fancy guy that’s in these circles that are getting rewarded constantly through the international community.”

Van Orden doubled down: “You know why? Because he’s a strong, America-first leader and they simply don’t like that.”

Van Orden has joined many other big MAGA names in blasting the Nobel Peace Prize after Trump’s loss. It seems that the president’s coveting of the award didn’t go unnoticed by the committee.

Asked about Trump's loss, the Nobel committee chair said that the decision is made in a room 'filled with both courage and integrity' and based on the will of Alfred Nobel. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Speaking after Machado’s win was announced, committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes responded to questions about Trump, and suggested that he may not quite have been who founder Alfred Nobel was thinking of when he established the origin of prizes in his will in 1895.

“In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace,” he said.