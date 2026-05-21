Lauren Boebert Has Brutal Fact Check for Trump’s Primary Threat

Lauren Boebert fact-checked President Donald Trump during a live news segment after he threatened to primary the one-time MAGA darling and called her “weak-minded.”

The Republican congresswoman, who broke with the president on the Epstein files and in her support of newly defeated Rep. Thomas Massie, scoffed at the idea that Trump could so easily oust her from Congress.

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo asked her Wednesday, “Do you think you can survive if the president gives you the thumbs down?”

Lauren Boebert, 39, did not take a direct swipe at President Donald Trump but was happy to point out that she cannot be primaried in these midterms. NewsNation

Boebert was unfazed—probably because the president cannot endorse an opponent of hers for the midterms unless he wants to back a Democrat or a write-in candidate.

“First of all, my election and my primary is settled,” the Colorado Republican answered. “It is certified. There is no time for a write-in candidate, and so when the president called for a primary opponent against me, that can’t happen, and I’m going to face a Democrat in the general election.”

Boebert, 39, criticized White House advisers but refrained from attacking the 79-year-old president outright—even after he went after her.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

The Boebert-Trump alliance appears to be on thin ice—if not over outright. Instagram

He continued: “Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight! Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!”

The deadline for candidates to file to challenge Boebert in Colorado’s 4th congressional district, which encompasses much of rural eastern Colorado, was March 18. She is running unopposed in her primary, which is June 30.

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene scream “Build the Wall” at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in 2022. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Boebert was a close ally of former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when she was in Congress.

Both women were not just fervent supporters of the president’s policies but also went to great lengths to prove their loyalty. Greene wore a tacky “Trump Was Right About Everything” hat to his joint address of Congress in March 2025, while Boebert wore a red dress with the words “Let’s go Brandon” on the back to a black-tie gala in support of the president in 2021.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was repping President Donald Trump’s tacky merch as recently as March 2025. Boebert’s “Let's Go Brandon” dress from 2021 is her most bizarre pro-Trump fashion statement. Reuters/X

Now both are on the outs with Trump. Greene’s falling out with the president has been especially explosive, with her resigning from Congress in January and using her massive following on X to regularly slam Trump for his handling of the Epstein files, going to war with Iran, and his nasty attacks on anyone who does not fall in line with his orders.

Boebert has also taken issue with directives coming straight from unelected aides at the White House.