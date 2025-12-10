Lauren Boebert Torched for Using Campaign Funds to See Rumored Rockstar Lover

Rep. Lauren Boebert is being blasted for tapping into her campaign funds to see her rumored boyfriend, MAGA rockstar Kid Rock, in concert.

The Colorado congresswoman attended Rock N Rodeo—a May 16 event hosted by the 54-year-old singer—during the Professional Bull Riding Championship World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Boebert, 38, even reposted a photo of herself in a cowboy hat cozying up to the rocker at the rodeo-meets-concert experience.

Making America GREAT Again 🇺🇸 https://t.co/cRMYjrEiwD — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 18, 2025

Federal Election Committee data shows that three days after the event, the Republican representative’s campaign paid $2,455.83 to “Live by Loews,” a hotel in Arlington, Texas, as well as $925 worth of “Event Tickets” to AT&T Stadium.

The Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) prohibits political candidates from using campaign funds for personal use.

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Boebert and the House Oversight Committee for comment.

Boebert and Kid Rock have been romantically linked since the pair left an inauguration party together in February. Getty Images

Democrat Eileen Laubacher, who is challenging Boebert for her seat representing Colorado’s 4th district, told the Daily Mail, “Americans are tired of the circus they’re seeing from Washington, with politicians spending more time focusing on flying around going to concerts than passing solutions to lower costs.”

Another Democratic challenger, Trisha Calvarese, told the publication that Boebert’s spending was “even more proof she needs a new job.”

Boebert and Kid Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, sparked dating rumors after entering a cab together at 2:30 a.m. at a Feb. 11 Turning Point USA party celebrating President Trump’s second inauguration. A month after their late-night taxi ride, Kid Rock broke up with his fiancée of seven years, Audrey Berry.

When asked if she was dating the rock star by TMZ in February, Boebert deflected, saying, “Y’all with all your stories, Mom won’t stop asking for concert tickets, so, that’s the problem I’m facing now.”

Boebert's campaign spending on a trip to see her rumored boyfriend play a concert is the second time she's used campaign funds to support one of her love interests. Ginger Gaetz/Twitter

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert, in May of 2023. Three months later, she was busted fondling her new boyfriend, Quinn Gallagher, as the pair watched the Beetlejuice musical in Denver.

Boebert was also caught using campaign funds at the bar Gallagher owned in Aspen, Colorado.

Her behavior has irritated Republican colleagues and pundits. After the Beetlejuice incident, GOP pundits Meghan McCain, Ann Coulter, and Erick Erickson harshly criticized her as a “hypocrite,” a “bimbo,” and “trashy” in respective tweets.

Kid Rock in a gaudy outfit in the Oval Office next to Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kid Rock, who was briefly married to Pamela Anderson in the mid-2000s, has floated around MAGA circles for much of the second Trump administration. In March, he went to the Oval Office in a ridiculous outfit to watch Donald Trump sign an executive order addressing predatory ticket scalpers. In October, he went on FOX News to pitch himself as the artist to play the inaugural concert at Trump’s $300 million ballroom.