Lauren Sánchez Bezos Reveals Her Cringe-Worthy Morning Routine

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is dishing on the cringe-worthy morning ritual she shares with the world’s third-richest man.

The 56-year-old wife of Jeff Bezos, 62, told the New York Times that she and the tech billionaire start their day at 6 a.m. by listing 10 things they are grateful for —with one rule: no repeats from the day before.

While some may struggle with the task, Sanchez said it comes easily to her since she is 20 percent happier than the average person— a feeling that she says has only intensified since getting together with Bezos.

“If baseline is here,” Sánchez Bezos told the Times, holding her hand at chest level, “I’m up here,” raising her other hand above her head.

Jeff Bezos' $230 million compound is located on Indian Creek. Education Images/Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Imag

Despite owning multiple properties around the world, Bezos now spends the majority of his time alongside Sánchez Bezos at their home on an exclusive island just north of Miami Beach known as the “Billionaire Bunker” due to its high-net-worth inhabitants.

Sanchez Bezos went to space—paid for by the billionaire tech mogul. Blue Origin/via REUTERS

After sharing what they are grateful for, the couple retreats into an east-facing sunroom to drink coffee and watch the sunrise.

The Emmy-winning journalist-turned-philanthropist’s coffee cup says “Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again,” while Bezos’ cup says “HUNK,” written using symbols from the periodic table.

The couple attended Donald Trump's inauguration. Pool/Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Afterward, the now-jacked Amazon co-founder and his wife play pickleball and then work out together in their personal gym with a private trainer. They get one day off from their training routine each week.

The couple tied the knot last June in a lavish $50 million wedding that was featured in Vogue. The affair, which took place in Venice, was attended by a constellation of celebrities, from Oprah Winfrey to Barbra Streisand to Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump.

Oprah Winfrey leaves Gritti Palace, on the third day of the wedding festivities of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez Bezos. Yara Nardi/Reuters

Their ceremony drew protests throughout the city, which residents say is plagued by overtourism.

The duo came under fire once again after being announced as the lead sponsors for the 2026 Met Gala, with critics saying that Vogue’s mastermind, Anna Wintour, a famous Democratic donor, sold out.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer attend Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUM

“So tired of Anna. So tired of the rich thinking they can buy class and style,” one person wrote on social media, “Billionaires buying everything and anything.”

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, faced backlash for gutting the newspaper by firing over 300 journalists in February.

His wife, however, declined to weigh in on the cuts to the New York Times.