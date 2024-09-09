Lauren Sánchez Reveals the Reason for Clash With Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez has revealed the reason she clashes with fiancé Jeff Bezos—the toppings on their churros.

When they make churros for the kids at their Miami home, Amazon boss Bezos wants to put sugar on the “Mexican doughnut” while Sánchez prefers more elaborate, and even sweeter, additions.

“We bond and we clash in the best possible way,” Sánchez, who is Mexican American, says in an interview with Elle.

“We live in Miami now, and his dad, Mike, comes over. They make churros on Sunday for the kids. I’m sitting there, and they only want to put sugar on them. I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no. You need to put sugar. You need to put cinnamon. Where’s the chocolate sauce? I’ll put Tajín on it.’

“It’s very interesting how they’re both just like, ‘Simple, Lauren. Simple.’ It’s little things like that.”

The former TV anchor says her grandmother Elsie played a major role in shaping her.

“She was a powerhouse, and she would wake me up at five in the morning. I would sleep in the back of her car while she went to her first house to clean,” Sánchez told Elle.

It was a very different upbringing from the lifestyle she now enjoys as the partner of one of the world’s richest men.

“Then she went to the restaurant around 7 A.M. That’s when I would get dressed for school,” said Sánchez of her grandmother. “Before I went to school, she’d let me pour the coffee in customers’ cups. I’d get a nickel tip. It was a really incredible experience because I saw this woman who was married, but who was just determined to make a living for herself, no matter what.

“I remember one day, I was in a house and I was helping her clean, and she taught me how to do laundry. When she was teaching me, I was like, “I don’t know if I want to be a housekeeper,” and she said, ‘No. This is a great job. You get to make someone’s life easier.’

“That’s how she looked at life. That spirit is in me.”