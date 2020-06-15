“I never thought I’d live in a world where trans people would be celebrated on or off the screen,” Laverne Cox says in the new documentary Disclosure, as images from television series featuring trans actors like Euphoria and footage of the film A Fantastic Woman, which starred trans actress Daniela Vega, being feted at the Oscars flash by onscreen.

“I never thought the media would stop asking horrible questions...” she continues as the film, which premieres Friday on Netflix, cuts to Oprah Winfrey’s intrusive and offensive interview with trans model Lea T in 2011: “How do you hide your penis?” Cox then finishes the sentence, “...and start treating us with respect,” as footage of Winfrey’s much-heralded interview with multi-hyphenate creator Janet Mock plays, revealing how things have evolved.

“Now, look how far we’ve come,” she says, as the cast of Pose, the first show featuring an ensemble of trans women of color as leads, is shown. “For a very long time, the ways in which we have been represented on screen have suggested that we’re not real, have suggested we’re mentally ill, that we don’t exist. Yet here I am. Yet here we are. And we’ve always been here.”