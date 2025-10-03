A Democratic lawmaker is urging President Donald Trump’s allies in government to personally confront the president over his erratic behavior and tell him that he’s “unwell.”

After Trump, 79, gave a rambling and at times incoherent partisan speech to the nation’s generals earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson was caught on tape appearing to agree with Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean that the president is “unwell.”

During an interview with CNN’s John Berman, the Pennsylvania Democrat said it had been “extraordinarily dangerous, reckless and vain” for Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to summon more than 800 military leaders from the around the globe for a “bizarre” and “meandering” presidential speech.

“Pulling them out from the theaters where they are working and leading, and then to stand before them rambling about how he walks on stairs, what wars he solved, that he doesn’t like the design of battleships,” Dean, 66, said. “Does he want them to be gold or something?”

America’s top military brass barely reacted to the president's remarks, despite him urging them to laugh and clap if they wanted to. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“I am gravely worried for the leadership of the United States,” she added. “I want this president to succeed. But it is clear to me that he is unwell. And I think the people around him have to recognize that, and go to him, and admit it to him.”

Trump is aging, Dean said, and is clearly a “different man” than he was during his first term. He’s slower and more lethargic, but more important, his remarks on Tuesday were incoherent and “very dangerous,” as they are making other world leaders wonder whether the U.S. is still an indispensable partner, she added.

“Some of the generals were trying to take notes and they just abandoned their notes because it was incoherent,” she said.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, a White House spokesperson declined to address Trump’s health or leadership, and instead attacked Dean—whose name she misspelled—and former President Joe Biden.

“Madeline Dean played a leading role in covering up Biden’s decline and insisting there was nothing wrong with him after the entire country saw his brain melt on the debate stage after months of him failing to remember his own name,” spokesperson Abigail Jackson said. “No one knows who this back bench House member is, and if they do, they know she has no credibility to talk about this.”

After Tuesday’s speech, Dean approached Johnson and said, “The president is unhinged. He is unwell.”

“A lot of folks on your side are too,” Johnson replied, not disputing Dean’s characterization. “I don’t control him.

House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed not to have seen the president’s remarks to the nation’s top military brass. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Oh my God, please,” Dean scoffed. “That performance in front of the generals?”

“I didn’t see it,” Johnson claimed.

“It’s so dangerous!” Dean pushed on. “You know I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, it’s a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell.”

Besides his speech to top military brass, Trump has dedicated considerable time this week to trolling Democrats and posting AI-generated videos and memes after Congress failed to reach a funding agreement and the government shut down on Tuesday at midnight.

His speech and behavior have led to growing concerns that the president may be suffering from dementia in addition to physical issues around a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency.

The president has tried to conceal a large bruise on his right hand with heavy makeup. Win McNamee/Getty Images

For months, the president has suffered from large swollen ankles and a giant mystery bruise on his right hand, which he has taken to smearing in makeup, hiding under tables, and covering with his left hand.