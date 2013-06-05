Lawmakers Block Release of Sandy Hook Photos

CHEAT SHEET
Connecticut lawmakers have overwhelmingly passed a bill to prevent the release of images taken after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and other killings across the state. The bill creates an exemption to the state's Freedom of Information Act to keep crime-scene images private if they “could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of the personal privacy of the victim or the victim’s surviving family members.” Gov. Dannel Malloy, who worked with legislators to fast-track the bill, hasn't yet signed it but is expected to shortly.