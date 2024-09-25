Lawyer Says Diddy’s No Sex Fiend—Just a Bulk Buyer

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer claims the rapper has a massive stockpile of baby oil and lubricant in his homes because he, like many other Americans, enjoys buying in bulk.

Federal agents said they confiscated 1,000 bottles of the substances during raids of Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties while investigating the star’s alleged sex trafficking scheme.

“I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know,” Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney, told the New York Post.

The lawyer, who has a history of representing high-profile figures including NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, did not deny that the oil and lube were used in sexual encounters. Instead, Agnifilo said “You know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know.”

“We can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people,” he continued.

Investigators also seized drugs, videos, and guns and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, during their searches of the rapper’s homes.

Combs stands accused of arranging and directing “elaborate and produced sexual performances,” dubbed “Freak Offs,” that were often recorded and during which the rapper masturbated. According to his indictment, “Freak Offs” could go on for days, with Combs and his alleged victims requiring IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.

Prosecutors say Combs used the companies, people and methods that launched him to stardom to commit his alleged crimes. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn—which has a Costco megastore just a few blocks away.