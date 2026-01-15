Leavitt Claims Dem Moms Are Defecting to GOP for Wild Reason

Karoline Leavitt has credited President Trump’s stance on milk with voters defecting to the Republican Party.

Trump’s 28-year-old press secretary, who is pregnant with her second child, said the administration’s push to reverse an Obama-era initiative to encourage skim milk has really sold the Make America Healthy Again movement to mothers.

“There’s a lot of formerly Democrat women who have joined the Republican Party or have joined MAGA or MAHA in large part because of these issues and the president’s decisions on [them],” the self-proclaimed MAHA mom told Politico in an interview released Thursday.

Trump displays a signed bill during an event with dairy farmers in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 14. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The initiative, introduced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, allows public schools to offer whole milk and 2 percent milk. It’s part of a wider MAHA initiative to redefine past administrations’ take on a healthy diet.

This is apparently enough to compel voters to ditch their political allegiances and join the Republican Party, according to Leavitt. “Our government, for many years before President Trump came into the Oval Office, has been held captive by big industries that are pushing their agendas onto policy making and into our laws,” she said.

“We have not up until now, with President Trump, had a leader and an administration that is willing to break with those big industries to do truly what is right for the individuals in our country, to make our country healthier.”

Not even Make America Healthy Again devotees were happy with the milk announcement, however. Social media users flooded X with demands for the Trump administration to act on raw milk, blasting whole milk as “processed pasteurized c---.”

“WE NEED TO LEGALIZE RAW MILK FROM 100% GRASS-FED COWS LIVING ON SMALL FAMILY FARMS TO SERVE THE LOCAL COMMUNITIES,” Vivian Kubrick, daughter of esteemed director Stanley Kubrick, wrote on X. “End BIG AGRIBIZ control of our food!!!”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed her pleas.

“Way to go!! We’ve always been WHOLE MILK parents,” he wrote, reposting a clip of Trump signing the new law. “Next up: raw milk.” The responses to his post were full of users touting raw milk as “the way to go.”

Additionally, polling shows that a record number of Americans now say they belong to neither major political party—rather than flocking to the GOP as Leavitt suggests.

Leavitt and her son Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In surveys carried out throughout 2025, 45 percent of U.S. adults identified as political independents, according to Gallup, the highest level ever recorded. That figure surpasses the 43 percent measured in 2014, 2023, and 2024.

Gallup’s 2025 findings are based on interviews with more than 13,000 adults conducted throughout the year. Respondents were asked whether they identify politically as a Republican, a Democrat, or an independent.

Crucially for Trump, independents are not evenly split. Of the 45 percent who identify as independents, 20 percent lean toward the Democratic Party, 15 percent lean Republican, and 10 percent do not lean either way.

Leavitt insists, meanwhile, that MAHA is “rooted in common sense.”