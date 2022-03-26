LeBron James, Princess Diana, and Looney Tunes Sweep the Razzies
THE BIGGEST LOSERS
LeBron James, his motley crew of Looney Tunes, and Princess Diana were big winners Saturday... at the Razzies, the awards ceremony honoring the worst films of the year. Diana: The Musical, the filmed version of the critically panned (and quickly shuttered) Broadway musical, took home the awards for Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay. James, whose turn in Space Jam: A New Legacy was also universally hated, took home Worst Actor, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. Its other most notable award, Worst Supporting Actor, was given to Jared Leto for his Super Mario-esque turn as Paolo in House of Gucci. The Razzies—short for the Golden Raspberry Awards—typically reveal the winners the Saturday before film’s biggest night, the Academy Awards.