RIP
Legendary Rocker Chuck Berry Dies
Music legend Chuck Berry, considered one of the greatest rock 'n' roll icons of his generation, passed away on Saturday at Berry Park, his home in St. Charles County, Missouri. He was 90 years old. Berry, whose distinctive guitar riffing brought him to the top of the charts in the 1950s, was most famous for "story songs" like “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Beautiful Delilah,” as well as for infusing rock music with high-energy dancing like his signature "duck walk." Berry also served as an inspiration to fellow rockers like Keith Richards, John Lennon, and Eric Clapton. The rocker was humble about his influence on rock music, telling NBC in the late ’70s that “It’s not for me to say, but I’m surely a cog in the wheel.”