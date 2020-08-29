Leonard Cohen’s Estate Explores Legal Options After RNC Plays ‘Hallelujah’
NOT SO FAST
After reportedly declining the Republican National Committee’s request to perform Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” at their convention this week, Cohen’s estate is exploring legal options because the song was played twice anyway, according to Pitchfork. “We are surprised and dismayed that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had specifically declined the RNC’s use request, and their rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner” a legal representative of the estate said. In a subtle burn, the estate added, “Had the RNC requested another song, ‘You Want it Darker,’ for which Leonard won a posthumous Grammy in 2017, we might have considered approval of that song.” After President Trump’s acceptance speech, both a recording performed by Tori Kelly and an operatic version of the song were played.