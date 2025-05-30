Liberal Fox Host Makes Offer to Musk: ‘We’ll Take You Back’

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov used Elon Musk’s displeasure with Donald Trump’s tariffs and the GOP’s proposed budget to try to convince the departed DOGE chief to return to the Democratic fold.

The Five’s resident liberal, Tarlov noted Musk’s opposition to some signature policies of the Trump administration.

“He’s so clearly disappointed, talking about the reconciliation bill and the work that he’s done,” she said, noting also that Tesla has argued that the bill would “threaten America’s energy independence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While bringing Musk–who supported the campaigns of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden–back into the Democratic camp is a tall order, Tarlov went out on a limb to reach out.

“I’m not saying that the Democrats are going to get Elon Musk back,” she said, before adding, “I’m campaigning for you, Elon. We only talked for a little while when you were on the show, but we’ll take you back and we could DOGE this the right way together.”

Musk said the Republicans’ tax bill “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.” Tarlov called it“reckless.”

Musk supported Obama's two presidential campaigns. Jim Young/REUTERS

“And what the Democrats are arguing, and what I think you couldn’t deny, is that it’s reckless at this moment to ram through trillions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy when you haven’t cut any of the spending,” she said. “Which is why Ron Johnson right now is a no, Rand Paul is a no, and they don’t have the numbers for this."

Musk also made his differences with Trump known when he spoke out against his sweeping tariffs shortly after “Liberation Day” in April.

Yet these points of contention won’t be enough to recruit Musk to the other side of the aisle, The Five co-host Jesse Watters argued.

“Your party is dead, Jessica,” he began. “You basically pushed the world’s wealthiest man into our arms.”

Tarlov shot back: “And now he’s running from you. He went on one date.”

Watters replied that Musk, as a special government employee, had been allowed to only to work 130 days.

Musk said his work at DOGE is imperiled by the GOP's budget proposal. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Watters added that Musk shouldn’t feel secure helping Democrats out because, as he viewed it, they will be trying “to put the man in prison, try to bankrupt his companies, and investigate the hell out of him,” once they have the means to do so.

“You think he’s not giving to Vance after what you did to him?” Watters asked. “You think he’s going to bury the hatchet after you called him a Nazi and burned his cars?”