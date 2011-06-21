Libya: NATO Strike Kills 19 Civilians

CHEAT SHEET
The Libyan government is accusing NATO of killing 19 civilians after an air strike on the home of one of Muammar Gaddafi’s top officials. Officials took reporters to the home and nearby hospital, where they were shown nine bodies including two children’s bodies. They were also shown body parts. The official, Khouildi Hamidi, a member of Libya’s Revolutionary Command Council, survived the alleged attack; several of his family members are reportedly among the dead. The accusation comes after NATO admitted Sunday for the first time that one of its strikes had killed civilians.