Lilo, Stitch, and Tom Cruise Make Memorial Day Box Office History
Thanks to the combined efforts of Tom Cruise and a blue alien, the box office has just celebrated its biggest Memorial Day weekend ever. Coming in at first place is Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which collected $145.5 million domestically between Friday and Sunday and is expected to jump up to $183 million through Memorial Day. Lilo & Stitch also soared internationally with its four-day global estimate tallying up to a whopping $341.7 million, making it the third biggest debut for a Disney live-action adaptation, just behind Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King (not adjusted for inflation). The film’s commercial success posits an optimistic turn of events for Disney, whose last live-action adaptation, Snow White, flatlined at a worldwide total of $205 million. Beyond the Mouse House, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning also triumphed in second place, earning $63 million domestically between Friday and Sunday. The film is expected to reach $77 million through Monday. It has also impressed globally with its worldwide total slated to reach $200 million across its four-day opening. Final Destination Blood Lines, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners also rounded out the top five with Ryan Coogler’s trailblazing Southern Gothic horror film grossing $336 million globally since its release in April.