Lindsey Vonn Shares Video Update on Gruesome Olympic Injury

Lindsey Vonn’s comeback dreams have hit a brutal roadblock.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed she is “very much immobile” after two catastrophic crashes less than 10 days apart that left her with severe leg injuries. Vonn shared the update in a video posted on Instagram Friday from her hospital bed at Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso, Italy.

The 41-year-old skiing icon had been gearing up to become the oldest Alpine skier to compete at the Winter Olympics and snag another gold medal. Instead, she now finds herself in the midst of a challenging recovery from a severe tibia fracture and ruptured ACL.

Lindsey Vonn during the Women's Downhill training Milano Cortina Olympics 2 days before her crash. Al Bello/Getty Images

In the video, Vonn told fans she has already undergone three surgeries to repair a tibia fracture and shared she may still require two additional surgeries down the line.

“It’s been quite a hard few days in the hospital here,” she said, adding that she’s “finally feeling more like myself, but have a long, long way to go.”

Vonn’s nightmare began on Jan 30. at the World Cup downhill event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, where she suffered a devastating fall that immediately raised alarm about the extent of her injuries. The crash was so severe that she had to be airlifted from the course for further medical treatment.

After the initial crash, Vonn attempted to push forward, entering the Feb. 8 Olympic downhill race while still recovering and wearing a brace. The gamble didn’t pay off. Her ski reportedly caught on a gate roughly 13 seconds into the run. From that crash, Vonn again had to be airlifted off the course, where she suffered a fracture.

Lindsey Vonn has kept her supporters updated on her recovery journey with Instagram posts. Instagram/ Lindsey Vonn

Her medical team has made clear just how serious the situation is.

Lead surgeon Stefano Zanarella described the injury as “complicated, delicate, and ongoing,” pointing to a complex tibia fracture that will require multiple procedures to stabilize. He noted that injuries similar to Vonn’s “can end in amputation.”

Vonn confirmed she is scheduled for yet another surgery on Saturday, with at least one more expected down the line, depending on how her recovery progresses. “I still don’t know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging,” she said.

Lindsey Vonn was transported in a mountain rescue helicopter after she crashed during the Women's Downhill event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Al Bello/Getty Images

Even outside experts are sounding the alarm.

Orthopedic knee specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet said injuries of this magnitude are more commonly seen in high-impact trauma cases like motorcycle accidents.

He warned that recovery could take months just to regain basic mobility, and in worst-case scenarios, injuries this severe can lead to amputation. “Her goal now is first and foremost to keep her leg and be able to walk,” he cautioned.

For now, any talk of a return to elite competition appears off the table. Despite the grim outlook, she has leaned into cautious optimism, telling fans she is “making progress,” even if it’s slow. “I know I’ll be ok,” she said, emphasizing that her focus is now on healing rather than racing.

Lindsey Vonn clipped a flag during the Women's Downhill event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics prompting a crash. Handout/Getty Images

That resilience has been a defining trait throughout her career. Just days before the second crash, Vonn had been riding a wave of momentum, openly declaring that her “Olympic dream is not over.” Her head coach echoed that belief, signaling confidence that she could still compete at the highest level.

But that narrative unraveled quickly.

In her latest update, Vonn made a point to thank the people around her—family, friends, and teammates—who have supported her through the ordeal. “The support has been so amazing, and really helped me a lot,” she said.

The post quickly filled with support from fellow Olympians, including Simone Biles, who commented, “sending good vibes,” along with a white heart emoji.