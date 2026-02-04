Billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has publicly disclosed a number of meetings with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that he says he initially forgot about.

In an X post on Tuesday, Hoffman wrote, “I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret. In 2019 I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015 but I was mistaken, as according to calendar entries I have become aware there were additional fundraising meetings in 2016 and 2018.”

He continued to list every interaction he had with Epstein between 2016 and 2018, which consisted of three meetings and three Skype calls.

“I have done multiple calendar searches, and if I find any other meetings, I will continue to share them,” Hoffman continued. “The victims of Epstein’s abhorrent and vile actions deserve all the information they are seeking, and I continue to call on President Trump to deliver that for them.”

Reid Hoffman/X

According to the files, Hoffman also visited Epstein on his private island in the Caribbean, at his New Mexico ranch, and at his home in New York.

He continued to trade barbs with Elon Musk, who was also named in the Epstein files. Replying to a comment from Musk in which the Tesla CEO quipped, “While you’re at it, maybe you can help OJ ‘find the real killer’” in response to Hoffman stating that an FBI investigation had cleared him of any wrongdoing, Hoffman posted a screenshot of one of the emails Musk sent to Epstein trying to nab an invitation to his private island.

Reid Hoffman, seen on the "Late Show" last March, said he forgot some of his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Musk had previously said that he had known for years that Hoffman had visited Epstein’s island thanks to an email Epstein sent him in 2014. “This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island,” Musk wrote, adding, “Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect.”

The email from Epstein read, “reid was on the island last weekend. do you think you will be in carib for xmas? new years?”

Hoffman fired back, “Give us a break: If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your a-- and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims.”

Reid Hoffman/X

Friday’s Epstein file dump revealed that Hoffman and Musk, as well as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, had a dinner with Epstein in 2015 that the deceased financier described as “wild.”

While knowledge of the dinner, hosted by Hoffman in Palo Alto for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden, was already public, the Epstein files also revealed a follow-up email from Hoffman several days later making formal introductions between Zuckerberg and Epstein.

Hoffman has sought to distance himself from his relationship with Epstein, expressing regret for interacting with Epstein after his first sex crime conviction in 2008 in a social media post shared on Sunday.

“Yes, interacting with Epstein post-conviction is something I deeply regret,” Hoffman wrote on X. “I promise to continue calling for the full release of the Epstein files - the victims deserve justice, and those responsible should be held accountable.”

He had also previously funded a primetime ad calling for the full release of the files in conjunction with several survivors of Epstein’s crimes.