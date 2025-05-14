A local news reporter revealed he was barred from asking Bill Belichick questions about his girlfriend Jordon Hudson in an interview.

“We’re here at Amelia Island, Florida, at the ACC spring meetings, and we’re talking with UNC football coach Bill Belichick about the attention that his program has gotten since his hire in December and how he plans to rebuild the Tar Heel football program,” WRAL News reporter Brian Murphy began in a recording of the interview published to the outlet’s website Tuesday.

“One question that we didn’t ask was about Jordon Hudson, his girlfriend and creative muse,” Murphy continued. “UNC asked that we keep questions to football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

WRAL News additionally noted in the interview’s description that questions about Hudson were strictly “off the table.”

Belichick, 73, and Hudson, 24, have been at the center of headlines for the past few weeks following an awkward CBS interview that erupted online.

Belichick and Hudson went public with their relationship in 2024. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Toward the end of April, the UNC football coach sat down with Tony Dokoupil for an interview on CBS News’ Sunday Morning to discuss the release of his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

At one point during their conversation, Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and Hudson met, prompting the former cheerleader to interject off-camera, “We’re not talking about this.”

“No?” Dokoupil replied. “No,” Hudson quipped back.

The awkward moment sent social media into a heated frenzy as many criticized the couple’s 50-year age gap and Hudson’s apparent influence on Belichick’s career. ESPN reporter Pablo Torre claimed last week that the fallout of Belichick’s CBS interview resulted in Hudson being banned from UNC’s athletic facilities, which the university swiftly denied.

A few days after his interview with CBS in April, Belichick released a statement in which he defended Hudson and said that she was just trying to keep the interview on track.

Belichick defended Hudson in a statement following the interview. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

“She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track,” Belichick wrote at the time. “Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

In a more recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Tuesday, Belichick reiterated that the couple’s relationship was “really off the side” when it comes to his coaching career and added, “it’s a personal relationship. She doesn’t have anything to do with anything at UNC football.”

Hudson and Belichick claim they met on a plane in 2021, and began dating two years later in 2023, according to People magazine. The couple went public with their relationship a year later.