Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into cozy home decor content on Instagram, you’ve likely seen a Lola Blanket draped over a sofa, folded at the end of a bed, or featured in a carefully lit night-in routine. The ultra-plush faux-fur throws have quietly become a cold-weather status symbol among online trendsetters.

Part of that visibility comes from the brand’s steady stream of limited-edition collaborations, which have helped push the Utah-based company beyond traditional bedding into social-media décor territory. Past drops have paired new colors and textures with internet personalities and lifestyle creators, often selling out quickly after launch.

The latest release arrives Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. ET: a croc-textured neutral colorway called “Stone Croc,” created with lifestyle creator Campbell “Pookie” Puckett.

Puckett, who frequently appears alongside her husband Jett in routine-focused videos about getting dressed, running errands, and winding down at home, has built a large following around calm, everyday domestic content. Her audience tends to gravitate toward attainable comforts—clothing basics, home organization, and evening routines—making home goods a natural extension of her brand.

Lola Blankets x Pookie Stone Croc Faux Fur Blanket The collaboration brings that sensibility into the home category. See At Lola Blanket $ 125

“I think croc and animal print in general is such a fun way to bring life and personality into your home and your wardrobe,” Puckett said in a recent Instagram video introducing the blanket. She added that the design draws on her long-standing interest in pattern and texture. “I drew inspiration for the croc print knowing that I love pattern and print in the home, and I think the croc is so timeless. I love it back 20 years and still love this blanket, and I think it just really adds something elevated and extra to your home.”

The design moves beyond Lola’s typical solid plush throws, adding a subtle embossed pattern meant to resemble crocodile leather while remaining soft and monochromatic. The muted gray-beige tone is intended to blend easily into neutral interiors while still providing visual texture.

Lola’s blankets are made from thick vegan faux fur and designed to hold up to regular use. Plus, they’re machine washable, don’t easily shed or pill, and are often shown with pets sprawled across them. They come in baby, medium, and large sizes, with prices typically ranging from under $100 to several hundred dollars, depending on the style.

That mix of softness and low maintenance has helped them circulate widely online, where home products that look polished but still feel livable tend to catch on. Given the brand’s track record of quick sell-outs—and Puckett’s sizable following—the Stone Croc drop is expected to move fast.

The limited-edition blanket is now available through Lola Blankets’ website while supplies last.

