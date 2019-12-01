Second Victim in London Bridge Stabbing Identified as 23-Year-Old Cambridge Graduate

Read it at BBC
Police in London have named the second victim of Friday’s deadly stabbing by a convicted terrorist on London Bridge as 23-year-old Saskia Jones. Like the other person who died in the attack, 25-year-old Jack Merritt, Jones was a Cambridge graduate. The two were fatally stabbed on London Bridge by 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been released from prison last December after serving an abbreviated sentence for terrorism. Khan, who was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet at the time he carried out the attacks, was eventually shot by police after men used chairs, fire extinguishers and even a narwal tusk which was hanging on the wall of the venue where Khan was attending an event for ex-cons.