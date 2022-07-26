London Airport Boss Blames ‘Fake Disability’ TikTok Travel Hack for Chaos
PLANE STUPID
The boss of London’s busiest airport says passengers are making this year’s travel turmoil worse by faking disabilities. John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow Airport, said a “travel hack” spread on TikTok encouraged travelers to pretend to be injured or disabled in order to claim wheelchair assistance at the airport. He spoke out about the shameless scam during an interview on LBC radio on Tuesday morning when asked why some legitimately disabled passengers had recently faced delays. “Some of this is because people are using the wheelchair support to try to get fast-tracked through the airport,” Holland-Kaye said. “That is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing. We need to protect that for the people who most need help.” He added: “If you go on TikTok you’ll see that is one of the travel hacks that people are recommending.”