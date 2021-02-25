CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NY Cemetery Worker Is Buried Alive While Preparing 7-Foot Grave
NIGHTMARE
Read it at New York Post
A 42-year-old cemetery worker in Long Island is dead after a grave he was working in on Thursday morning collapsed on him, literally burying him alive, authorities said. The man, identified as Rodwin Allicock, was “leveling out the bottom” of the grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the freak accident occurred, Suffolk County police said. Photos published by The New York Post show emergency responders trying to dig Allicock out of the more than 7-foot-deep grave with a John Deere excavator. Police said the man’s coworkers’ efforts to dig him out were “unsuccessful.” He was pronounced dead at the cemetery.