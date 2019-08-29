CHEAT SHEET
Deputy Who Faked Sniper Attack Fired From Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
A sheriff’s deputy who allegedly faked being shot by a sniper last week has been fired from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Angel Reinosa is no longer employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or by the county of Los Angeles, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Wednesday. Reinosa claimed last week that he was shot by a sniper from a nearby apartment building outside of a sheriff’s station in Lancaster, California. He told investigators that the protective vest he was wearing stopped a shot to his chest, while another bullet had grazed his shoulder, according to The Los Angeles Times. However, when detectives visited Reinosa in the hospital, they said they did not see any visible injuries to the deputy’s shoulder. He later told investigators that he had cut a hole into his uniform with a knife. “I cannot speculate why he did what he did,” Villanueva said.