Los Angeles Police End Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation
CASE CLOSED
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car crash. The department on Friday said it has concluded its probe into the Aug. 5 crash that has left the 53-year-old actress tragically brain dead and on life support, pending an evaluation for organ donation. Driving a blue Mini Cooper, Heche crashed into a Mar Vista residence, causing a blaze that destroyed the house. “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”