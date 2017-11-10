Louis C.K. on Sexual-Misconduct Allegations: ‘These Stories Are True’
Louis C.K. released the statement below in response to five women who say he sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past several years. “These stories are true,” he wrote of the allegations, saying that he “wielded [his] power irresponsibly” by thinking it was acceptable to masturbate in front of women because he asked them first. C.K. went on to to say that he is “remorseful” of his actions and has tried to learn from them. “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother,” C.K. added. “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.” In the less than 24 hours since the story first broke, HBO, Netflix and The Orchard, was set to release his new film, I Love You, Daddy, have all severed ties with the comedian.