Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Postpones Elections Again Due to Coronavirus
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has postponed the state’s elections for a second time until July 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, he announced on Tuesday. The elections were originally set to take place on April 4, but they were pushed back until June. The governor said in the statement that he was granting a request by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. “Gov. John Bel Edwards has postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state,” according to a statement on the governor’s website. “The June 20, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election in Louisiana is hereby rescheduled for July 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The July 25, 2020 election is hereby rescheduled for August 15, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.” Louisiana has been especially hard hit by the virus, with over 21,016 confirmed cases and 884 deaths as of Tuesday.