Louisville Mayor Punched at Saturday Evening Event
Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer’s weekend plans took an unfortunate turn, as the politician was reportedly punched on Saturday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police, a suspect punched Fischer at Fourth Street Live, an event complex downtown. According to WDRB’s reporting, a spokesperson for the mayor said that he “is doing fine,” and police said the same in a Facebook post that includes photos of the suspect. Fischer, a Democrat, cannot run for the mayor’s office again because of term limits.